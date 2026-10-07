Ji Chang Wook Hits Rock Bottom After Losing His Successful Career In “Merry Berry Love”

The upcoming Korean-Japanese series “Merry Berry Love” has unveiled new stills featuring Ji Chang Wook in character!

“Merry Berry Love” is a romantic comedy about Lee Yu Bin (Ji Chang Wook), a Korean spatial designer who achieved great success in Korea but loses everything overnight and travels to a Japanese island in hopes of turning his life around. There, he meets Shirahama Karin (Imada Mio), a young Japanese strawberry farmer who has devoted her life to growing strawberries.

Ji Chang Wook plays Lee Yu Bin, a man whose successful career as a top-tier spatial designer comes crashing down overnight, leaving him unemployed. The newly released stills capture the stark contrast between his life before and after his fall from success, showing both the polished city man who exudes a professional aura and the unemployed man catching brief naps while looking disheveled.

Once accustomed to a relaxed atmosphere, perfect hairstyle and a desk surrounded by office tools and covered with blueprints, Lee Yu Bin eventually sheds his chic persona completely.

Anticipation builds over the circumstances that led Lee Yu Bin, once a successful designer, to suddenly fall from grace and how he becomes entangled with Shirahama Karin, a strawberry farmer.

“Merry Berry Love” is slated to premiere on October 7.

Until then, watch Ji Chang Wook in “If You Wish Upon Me”:

Watch Now

Source (1)