Go Woori Gives Birth To Her First Child

Go Woori has become a mother!

On October 7, Go Woori shared the news of her childbirth by posting on her Instagram story, saying, “Bokdeongi (the baby’s nickname) was born very strongly and healthily.” She continued by expressing her gratitude, saying, “May everyone who cheered me on be blessed.”

Go Woori debuted as a member of the girl group Rainbow in 2009. She began her acting career in 2012 and tied the knot in October 2022.

Congratulations to the happy family!

Watch Go Woori in her drama “Gaus Electronics” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)