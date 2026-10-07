Jang Young Nam And Cha Ji Yeon Are Powerful Half Sisters With Conflicting Goals In New Drama “Final Table”

The upcoming cooking drama “Final Table” has unveiled new stills featuring Jang Young Nam and Cha Ji Yeon in character!

“Final Table” follows talented Korean chefs from around the world as they gather to compete in “The Table: K-Chef 2026,” a high-stakes survival competition to determine the best Korean chef.

Jang Young Nam and Cha Ji Yeon play Moon Hae Sun and Baek Hyun Joo, respectively, the powerful sisters who hold sway over Pyungyeon Group. With different goals of their own, the two become the sponsors and producers of the cooking survival show, driving tension both inside and outside the competition.

Moon Hae Sun, chairwoman of Pyungyeon Group, was born an only child and began preparing to take over the family business at an early age. She became interested in food and chefs after a classmate asked her during her studies abroad, “What is the best cuisine in Korea?” Drawing on her exceptional business acumen, she grew Pyungyeon Group into the No. 1 company in Korea’s food service industry.

However, when an undisclosed incident threatens both the group and her own position, she accepts an offer from Pyungyeon Media Chief Producer Seon Jeong Won (Jung Eugene) to produce “The Table: K-Chef 2026.” Her calculation is to make the program a hit, improve the group’s negative image and maintain its position as the industry leader.

Meanwhile, Moon Hae Sun’s half-sister, Baek Hyun Joo, rose to become the CEO of Pyungyeon Media, a subsidiary of Pyungyeon Group, thanks to her quick judgment and political instincts.

Outgoing and fond of luxury and a glamorous lifestyle, she appears to follow her older sister but secretly has her sights set on the chairwoman’s seat. Baek Hyun Joo sees the new cooking survival show as an opportunity to strengthen her position and push Moon Hae Sun out.

It remains to be seen what kind of showdown Moon Hae Sun, who is determined to prevent a crisis at the group, and Baek Hyun Joo, who wants to take her sister’s place, will wage against each other on the stage of the cooking survival show.

“Final Table” will premiere on October 24 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Jang Young Nam in “The Heavenly Idol” on Viki below:

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Also check out Cha Ji Yeon in “Taxi Driver”:

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