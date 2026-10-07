Yoo Yeon Seok Is A Single Dad Who Faces Unexpected Crisis In New Drama 'The Perfect Lie'

MBC’s upcoming drama “The Perfect Lie” has unveiled new stills featuring Yoo Yeon Seok!

Helmed by “You and Everything Else” director Jo Young Min, “The Perfect Lie” is a psychological thriller in which a man and a woman give completely opposite accounts of the same memory, clashing fiercely in their search for the truth.

Yoo Yeon Seok plays Min Joon Ho, a man known for telling the truth. Min Joon Ho is a cardiac surgeon and a father raising his son alone following the death of his wife.

Seo Hyun Jin plays Kang Ji Sun, a woman who insists that her version of events is the truth. An elementary school librarian and teacher, Kang Ji Sun goes beyond simply listening to what others say, carefully examining the intentions behind their words.

The newly released stills capture the ordinary yet affectionate daily life of Min Joon Ho. He is a cardiothoracic surgeon trusted by those around him, as well as a single dad raising his son alone. Possessing not only exceptional looks and professional ability but also a warm personality, he is portrayed as a man who is flawless.

Min Joon Ho displays a comfortable, warm smile, while his eyes twinkle with a playful light when looking at his son, offering a glimpse into the close relationship Min Joon Ho maintains with his son.

In another image, Min Joon Ho wears a look of shock and bewilderment as if facing something unexpected.

“The Perfect Lie” will premiere on October 30 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Seo Hyun Jin and Yoo Yeon Seok in “Dr. Romantic” below:

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