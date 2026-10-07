Lee Ki Young, Choi Duk Moon, Seo Jeong Yeon, And More Bring Diverse Charms To New Drama “100 Days Of Deception”

tvN’s upcoming drama “100 Days of Deception” has unveiled new stills featuring its supporting characters!

Helmed by director Yoo In Shik of “Extraordinary Attorney Woo” and the “Dr. Romantic” series, “100 Days of Lies” is a period spy romance set over 100 days during the Japanese occupation of Korea.

In the drama, Lee Ki Young plays Kim Seung Eok, the owner of Joil Textile, the largest textile company in Joseon. He is Joseon’s most prominent pro-Japanese collaborator and a father who dotes on his daughter Myung Nam (Park Jung Yeon). At the same time, however, he seeks to use his daughter’s marriage as a means of fulfilling his own desires and ambitions.

Choi Duk Moon transforms into Kwak Woon Hak, a member of the anti-Japanese organization Gugukdan. During the day, Kwak Woon Hak works as a Korean medicine practitioner at Hansung Korean Medicine Clinic in Jongno, while at night, he operates as a member of Gugukdan. The clinic is frequented mainly by Korean patients who cannot afford to pay for treatment, and he continues to live a financially modest life.

Seo Jeong Yeon stars as Ryu Gwan Sil, the Korean housekeeper of Sato Shinichi (Jin Sun Kyu). Her Japanese name is Yanagi, and she has worked at the Sato household for many years, taking care of Sato Hideo (Park Jinyoung) and his younger sister. To the two siblings, she is someone they can turn to more comfortably than their father.

Kim Do Hyun portrays Suzuki, an English interpreter at the Japanese Government-General of Korea. Fluent in English, Japanese, and Korean, he earns Sato Shinichi’s trust and is responsible for handling foreign media.

Kim In Kwon appears as Han Cheol Ryong, one of the oldest members of Gugukdan. He works alongside Kwak Woon Hak in Gugukdan and supports Yoo So Ran (Kim Hyun Joo), who recently returned to Gyeongseong, in every way he can.

The production team said, “From Gugukdan and the Government-General to the people living in the shantytown where Lee Ga Kyeong (Kim You Jung) lives, a diverse range of characters are portrayed according to their class and status within the same setting of Gyeongseong in 1932.”

“100 Days of Deception” will premiere on October 10 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Choi Duk Moon and Seo Jeong Yeon in “A Bona Fide Killer” below:

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And check out Lee Ki Young in “Brewing Love” below:

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