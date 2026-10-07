Kim Young Kwang And Chae Soo Bin Go On A Romantic Date In “Take Charge Of My Heart”

Netflix’s upcoming drama “Take Charge of My Heart” has unveiled new stills!

Based on a web novel, “Take Charge of My Heart” is an electrifying romantic comedy about a man whose artificial heart is running out of battery and a woman with the unique power to recharge him. Kim Young Kwang stars as the cool and collected Baek Ho Rang, while Chae Soo Bin plays the lovely Na Bo Bae.

The newly released stills capture heart-fluttering moments between Baek Ho Rang and Na Bo Bae. The close proximity between the two characters—who have no choice but to rely on each other to recharge—is particularly eye-catching.

Just as the battery charges the closer they get, the “romance gauge” between the two also rises. Baek Ho Rang gazes at Na Bo Bae intently, while Bo Bae looks at him with a smile and an excited expression on her face.

The stills also depict the two characters on a date. From Baek Ho Rang effortlessly lifting Na Bo Bae into his arms to a birthday party they celebrate together and a theme park date where they fulfill their romantic fantasies, the images hint at plenty of heart-fluttering moments in store for viewers.

Director Park Soo Won, who helmed the series, remarked, “The key highlight is the emotional journey of Baek Ho Rang and Na Bo Bae as they go through an intense period of denying their feelings for one another,” adding, “The core concept is their unique relationship, in which Baek Ho Rang loses power when they are apart and recharges when they are together.”

She continued, “For Baek Ho Rang, whose artificial heart battery is running out, he must stick close to his human power bank, Na Bo Bae, whether he likes it or not. The fact that, despite being a third-generation chaebol, he must become the ‘subordinate’ when it comes to recharging will be a fun highlight of the drama.”

The director also urged viewers to look forward to the romantic chemistry that will grow stronger with each episode.

“Take Charge of My Heart” will premiere via Netflix on October 9.

While you wait, watch Kim Young Kwang in “Walkiing on Thin Ice“:

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Also check out Chae Soo Bin on “Love in the Moonlight: Redrawn”:

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