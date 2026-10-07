Oh Se Young Is An Office Employee By Day And Indie Band Singer By Night In “What A Boss Wants”

The upcoming drama “What a Boss Wants” has shared a glimpse of Oh Se Young’s double life!

Based on a web novel of the same name, “What a Boss Wants” is a romance drama about Kwon Do Hyuk (Sung Hoon), a chaebol boss with zero sense of taste who sets out to find the woman whose voice he heard on an album, and Lee Eun Chae (Oh Se Young), the lead vocalist of an indie band who becomes the only variable in his otherwise perfect life.

Oh Se Young plays Lee Eun Chae, a job seeker who dreams of becoming a singer. Despite her struggles, she remains relentlessly optimistic and finds joy in life’s small moments. Unbeknownst to her family, she secretly performs as “Soo,” the vocalist of indie band India Red, while pretending that she has already landed a job. Even as she struggles to get by, she holds onto her dream of one day hearing someone sing along to one of her songs.

The newly released stills capture Lee Eun Chae’s contrasting lives. In one set, she puts her difficult reality aside to prepare for a performance. Dressed in a striking red dress and holding a microphone, she commands the stage with a completely different energy, showing how she shines brightest when she is singing.

Other stills show her wearing an employee ID badge at the workplace. Her expressions hint at the chaotic office life ahead, while raising curiosity about how she ends up becoming an employee of Oh Yes Entertainment, Kwon Do Hyuk’s company.

The production team commented, “Please look forward to seeing how long Lee Eun Chae can keep her precarious double life a secret from her family.” They added, “Lee Eun Chae’s everyday life takes a new turn after she meets Kwon Do Hyuk. Please look forward to seeing what she experiences after becoming an employee of Oh Yes Entertainment and how Oh Se Young will bring energy to the drama through Lee Eun Chae’s bold and spirited personality.”

“What a Boss Wants” will premiere on November 11 at 10:20 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Oh Se Young in “The Judge Returns”:

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