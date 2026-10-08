3 Situations That Felt Like A Battlefield In Episodes 7-8 Of “The Ordinary Jackpot” 

Some people might believe that money is the solution to every problem; however, it hasn’t been like that for Gong Eun Tae (Lee Jun Hyuk). After winning nearly one million dollars in the lottery, one might assume his life will be completely changed; only it wasn’t like that. As it turns out, securing a hefty amount of money in your account doesn’t immediately warrant an easy path ahead, and in last week’s episodes we get to see how much more complicated things turn out when you win “The Ordinary Jackpot.”

Warning: spoilers from episodes 7-8 ahead.

1. Gong Eun Tae leading the audit in team two

Set up more like a trap than an opportunity to show his abilities, Eun Tae, along with Jang Hyang Eun (Baek Yae In), has no choice but to be relentless while auditing another sales team. Although it doesn’t look easy, Eun Tae seems to have a plan to get exactly what he wants. In hindsight, the way he knows how to hit the nail on the head is both impressive and scary. He can measure both wins and losses, but that doesn’t mean he can always see the whole picture and the consequences of his actions.

When he effectively uncovers the corruption behind the sales team, it feels like both a victory and a defeat. He is doing the right thing by exposing the situation, and the people involved are by no means blameless victims. However, this shows that not everyone is completely black or white. As the sales team members aren’t heinous criminals, Eun Tae isn’t perfect either, nor is he completely on the right. Everything has different perspectives, and the way this show presents that is something worth noting.

2. Figuring out Jung Sun Hyuk’s future plans

In that sense, someone who keeps coming up as a wide range of grays is none other than Jung Sun Hyuk (Oh Dae Hwan). While it seemed as if we had seen the last of Sun Hyuk after Eun Tae frustrated his plans to take over a big commercial partner, his former friend returns even more viciously to make Eun Tae pay for his humiliation. This somehow highlights once again how shortsighted the male lead can be about certain things.

Eun Tae’s intention to save Sun Hyuk from completely failing his business might have come out of a sense of old friendship. But, in Sun Hyuk’s mind, that apparently kind gesture might have turned into his villain origin story, as it pushes him to look into a new opportunity to bring the competition down. That’s why he partners with a huge corporation in hopes of monopolizing all of the market in South Korea. It could look like a petty move, but business is business, and he is willing to take it to its last consequences.

3. Creating a counterattack for Jung Sun Hyuk

Despite the setbacks and the constant whirlwind of issues coming his way, Gong Eun Tae and his amazingly supportive team aren’t ready to throw in the towel and give up. With the prospect of a new giant entering the market, many retailers start to push back against them. Luckily, Yang Joon Ho’s (Seo Hyun Woo) feisty spirit comes to the rescue and doesn’t back down easily either, putting his team’s well-being before anything else.

As they discover the real intentions behind Jung Sun Hyuk’s partners entering the Chinese market, Eun Tae and his team decide to make their own move, taking advantage of their years of experience and reputation to win said market. But will that be enough to win this bet? With the stakes getting higher and only a couple of episodes left on this show, let’s see who will be the last man standing in this battlefield!

Keep up with “The Ordinary Jackpot” here:

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Andy zar is an avid drama watcher, from K-dramas to C-dramas, she believes any weekend is a good weekend to enjoy 12 hours of binge-watching dramas. She loves romance, web comics, and K-pop. Find her on Instagram @wuaitboni.

Currently watching: “The Ordinary Jackpot” and “Spring of the Blade”