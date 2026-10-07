Chun Woo Hee, EXO’s Kai, Sehun, And More Join “World Dice Tour 4” As New Travel Partners

“World Dice Tour 4” has unveiled its lineup of travel partners who will join Pani Bottle, Kwaktube, and 1G on adventures around the world!

ENA’s variety show “World Dice Tour 4” follows travel creators Pani Bottle, Kwaktube, and 1G as they roll the dice to determine their destinations and embark on journeys across the globe.

This season introduces a new concept, with personalities from various fields joining the trio as travel partners. Their unexpected combinations are set to bring even more variety and entertainment to the show.

On October 7, the show announced that Chun Woo Hee, Kang Sora, EXO’s Kai and Sehun, and entertainer Park Myung Soo will be joining as travel partners, with more names to be revealed later.

“World Dice Tour 4” will premiere on ENA on October 17 at 7:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Chun Woo Hee’s drama “My Youth” below!

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