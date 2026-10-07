Arin And Yoon Chan Young Confirmed For New Horror Film Based On Webtoon

The upcoming film “Bongcheon-dong Ghost” (literal title) has announced Arin and Yoon Chan Young as its leads and officially begun production!

On October 7, the film announced that Arin and Yoon Chan Young will star as its leads, with filming having kicked off on October 5.

Based on the webtoon of the same name, “Bongcheon-dong Ghost” follows Soo Yeon, who begins experiencing strange phenomena after moving into an apartment in Bongcheon-dong built on a site where shamans once performed rituals. Along with Tae Oh, a young man who can see ghosts, they begin uncovering the origins of the centuries-old curse surrounding Bongcheon-dong.

The film expands the original webtoon’s ghost story into a more familiar form of everyday horror, with strange phenomena emerging in ordinary places people encounter every day, including apartment buildings, elevators, and alleyways.

Arin plays Soo Yeon, a woman who becomes possessed by a ghost. As her once-ordinary life spirals into uncontrollable terror, she undergoes an unexpected transformation.

Yoon Chan Young plays Tae Oh, a young man who can see ghosts. After a strange incident involving Soo Yeon, he begins uncovering the truth behind the curse that has taken deep root in Bongcheon-dong.

After completing the first day of filming, Arin shared, “I want to prepare even more carefully for the remaining shoot and create a film that combines a compelling story with intense, suspenseful horror.”

Yoon Chan Young said, “I’m even more excited to see how the rest of filming unfolds and what the finished film will look like. I’ll do my best to portray Tae Oh as he grows deeper into the character with each passing day.”

In the meantime, watch Arin in “My Girlfriend is the Man!”:

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And Yoon Chan Young in “Delivery Man” below:

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