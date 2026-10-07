Kim Hye Ja And Cha Mi Kyung’s Friendship Remains Unchanged After 60 Years In “Still Shining”

The upcoming film “Still Shining” has unveiled two new posters!

“Still Shining” depicts the story of Soon Ok (Kim Hye Ja), who reunites with her best friend Jung Im (Cha Mi Kyung) after 60 years—a friend with whom she shared the most brilliant moments of her life.

The first poster features Kim Hye Ja as Soon Ok, smiling brightly after reuniting with her childhood best friend Jung Im for the first time in 60 years. Below her, younger versions of Soon Ok and Jung Im are shown pursuing their dreams side by side, evoking the precious memories they shared in their youth.

By bringing present-day Soon Ok and the two girls from her past together in a single image, the poster raises curiosity about the special bond that brings the two friends back together after so many years.

The second poster offers a glimpse into Soon Ok and Jung Im’s journey from childhood to the present. From their younger selves standing side by side with flowers in their hair to their present-day selves also wearing a red scarf and flowers in their hair, the poster captures how their bond has remained unchanged despite the passage of 60 years.

The tagline, “Our story that you must remember,” further builds anticipation for the story the two women have carried in their hearts for decades.

“Still Shining” is slated to hit theaters on October 21.

While waiting, watch Kim Hye Ja in “Radiant” below:

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