Watch: Onew And Zico Play A Game Of “Tic Tac Toe” In New Collab

SHINee’s Onew and Zico have dropped their new collab!

On October 7 at 6 p.m. KST, Onew released “Tic Tac Toe (feat. Zico),” the second title track from his upcoming single album “Chakgak” (romanized title).

“Tic Tac Toe” is an R&B hip hop track that cleverly compares the subtle dynamics and emotions between two people to a game. The song centers on the two artists’ contrasting interpretations of the ambiguous “more than friends, less than lovers” stage of a relationship.

Both Onew and Zico participated in writing and composing the track.

Listen to the new song below:

And watch a visualizer video for “Tic Tac Toe” here: