Watch: Hwang Minhyun Honestly Conveys His Feelings In Sleek MV For 'OUR'

Hwang Minhyun is here with new music!

On October 7 at 6 p.m. KST, Hwang Minhyun returned with his new digital single “OUR” along with a music video for the track.

“OUR” is a medium tempo pop song with minimalistic composition. The song captures the meaning that even as the seasons change and the familiar days pass by, the feelings for each other remain the same.

Check out the music video below!

Also watch Hwang Minhyun in “Study Group” below:

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