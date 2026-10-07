Kang Tae Joo, Park So Jin, And More Shake Up Nam Ji Hyun And Kim Jae Yeong’s Love Story In “Make Me Tingle”

TVING’s upcoming drama “Make Me Tingle” has unveiled new stills of its supporting cast!

“Make Me Tingle” is a chaotic romantic comedy starring Nam Ji Hyun as Gong Yeon Su, a woman who believes in love but has never truly figured out what it means for her, and Kim Jae Yeong as Dokgo Dal, a sex-toy startup CEO who opens up a whole new world for her.

Kang Tae Joo plays Yoon Ji Oh, the vice CEO of the sex-toy startup, which he runs alongside Dokgo Dal. Friendly, warm, and playful, Yoon Ji Oh is someone who easily gets along with everyone. However, things change after he meets marketer Gong Yeon Su through business and develops feelings for her. He soon finds himself in an unexpected rivalry with his longtime friend Dokgo Dal over Gong Yeon Su.

Park So Jin plays Jin Se Ra, the CEO of SR Planning, where Gong Yeon Su works. As Gong Yeon Su’s senior from college and boss at work, Jin Se Ra has a relatively open-minded attitude toward dating and relationships. She sees taking a break from dating as separate from putting a stop to meeting people altogether, making her views on romance markedly different from Gong Yeon Su’s more conservative outlook.

When Gong Yeon Su becomes confused after meeting Dokgo Dal, Jin Se Ra offers practical advice based on her own experiences and serves as a reliable source of support. With their contrasting views on love and relationships, curiosity is building over the conversations they will share and how Jin Se Ra influences Gong Yeon Su’s choices.

Jeong In Ji plays Gong Mi Young, Gong Yeon Su’s aunt. After being pressured by those around her into getting married, Gong Mi Young eventually went through a divorce. She has a close, friend-like relationship with her niece, with the two freely sharing their thoughts and feelings.

Wanting Gong Yeon Su, who may be heading down a similar path, to avoid repeating her mistakes, Gong Mi Young offers her heartfelt advice as someone who has already experienced life firsthand. Watching her niece’s choices more closely than anyone else, she is expected to add a realistic perspective and emotional depth to the story.

Woo Mi Hwa plays Gong Yeon Su’s mother, Seo Baek Hee, bringing warm maternal affection to the drama. After losing her husband to illness 12 years ago, Seo Baek Hee devoted herself to caring for her in-laws while raising her eldest daughter Gong Yeon Su on her own. Having watched her daughter grow into a kind and upright young woman despite growing up without her father, Seo Baek Hee remains deeply devoted to her and unwaveringly supports the choices she makes in life.

“Make Me Tingle” will premiere on October 15 and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, watch Park Sojin in “Cinderella at 2AM”:

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