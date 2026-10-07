XG Announces Cancellation Of Dallas And Mexico City Concerts

XG’s “THE CORE” concerts in Dallas and Mexico City will no longer be taking place.

On October 6 KST, XG announced that the Dallas and Mexico City stops of their ongoing “THE CORE” world tour had been “cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances.”

The Dallas and Mexico City stops of XG’s tour were originally scheduled to take place on November 17 and 22 respectively.

XG’s full English statement can be found below: