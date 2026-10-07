XG Announces Cancellation Of Dallas And Mexico City Concerts
XG’s “THE CORE” concerts in Dallas and Mexico City will no longer be taking place.
On October 6 KST, XG announced that the Dallas and Mexico City stops of their ongoing “THE CORE” world tour had been “cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances.”
The Dallas and Mexico City stops of XG’s tour were originally scheduled to take place on November 17 and 22 respectively.
XG’s full English statement can be found below:
To all ticket purchasers,
The XG WORLD TOUR: THE CORE shows in Dallas and Mexico City, scheduled to take place on November 17 and 22, 2026, respectively, have been cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances.
All tickets will be refunded. Please visit the website where you purchased your tickets for further details regarding the refund process.
▼Contact Information
– 11/17_Dallas Show
Ticketmaster (https://www.ticketmaster.com)
– 11/22_Mexico City Show
Superboletos (https://www.superboletos.com)
We sincerely regret that we are unable to perform in person for all the fans who have been looking forward to these shows. We kindly ask for your understanding.