Watch: Kim You Jung Steals Park Jinyoung's Wallet During Their First Encounter In '100 Days Of Deception' Preview

tvN’s upcoming drama “100 Days of Deception” has shared a sneak peek of its premiere!

Helmed by director Yoo In Shik of “Extraordinary Attorney Woo” and the “Dr. Romantic” series, “100 Days of Lies” is a period spy romance set over 100 days during the Japanese occupation of Korea.

The drama will follow the story of Lee Ga Kyeong (Kim You Jung), the top pickpocket in Gyeongseong (present-day Seoul), who becomes an undercover spy for the independence movement and infiltrates the Japanese Government-General of Korea. There, she winds up becoming entangled with interpreter Kim Tae Woong (GOT7’s Park Jinyoung), who also goes by the name Sato Hideo and is the adopted son of the Inspector-General of Korea, the second-highest-ranking official in the administration.

In the newly released preview from the drama’s first two episodes, Lee Ga Kyeong and Kim Tae Woong first cross paths when they bump into each other on a train. Initially, Lee Ga Kyeong apologizes in Japanese and Kim Tae Woong in Korean; then they awkwardly switch, with Lee Ga Kyeong now apologizing in Korean and Kim Tae Woong in Japanese.

Lee Ga Kyeong asks Kim Tae Woong if he’s Korean, and when he doesn’t reply, she quickly follows up in Japanese, “Oh, I’m sorry. [I asked] because you spoke in Korean…” She then lies that she, too, is Japanese. Kim Tae Woong gallantly picks up her hat for her, and she thanks him.

When Lee Ga Kyeong then smiles at the little girl Kim Tae Woong is carrying in his arms, the girl looks away with a standoffish expression before telling him in Japanese, “Let’s go quickly.” Lee Ga Kyeong helpfully explains that the exit on one side of the train car is blocked, so they should exit the other way, but Kim Tae Woong ignores her and heads in the direction of the blocked exit as the little girl stares at her.

Annoyed by the look in the little girl’s eyes, Lee Ga Kyeong mutters to herself in English, “What the heck? Ignoring me? Does she think she’s a princess? Yeah, if I had that heavy princess scarf around my neck, I couldn’t walk either.” After hearing her, Kim Tae Woong turns around and calls out to her, asking, “Have you never seen a photo of the princess in the newspaper?” Gesturing outside, where a crowd of people is gathered on the train platform, he goes on, “This many people are waiting to welcome her, and it never occurred to you that she might be the actual princess?”

When the shocked Lee Ga Kyeong starts hastily apologizing, he continues, “Though, of course, that’s not the case.” As he takes off, the little girl in his arms sticks her tongue out at Lee Ga Kyeong. Once she is alone, Lee Ga Kyeong exclaims in relief, “Wow, I thought [for a second] that she was really the princess,” before taking out the wallet that she has just stolen from Kim Tae Woong.

Check out the new preview below!

“100 Days of Deception” will premiere on October 10 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim You Jung’s latest drama “Dear X” on Viki below:

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And watch Park Jinyoung in “The Witch” below:

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