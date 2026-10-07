Watch: ATEEZ Announces November Comeback Date With Exciting 'CRASH TO BEGIN' Teaser

Mark your calendars for ATEEZ’s comeback!

On October 8 at midnight KST, ATEEZ officially kicked off the countdown to their return by announcing their comeback date and releasing their first teaser.

ATEEZ will be returning with “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.6” on November 13 at 2 p.m. KST

In the meantime, check out their new “CRASH TO BEGIN” teaser for the upcoming comeback below!

Watch ATEEZ’s Yunho, San, Seonghwa, and Jongho in “Imitation” on Viki below:

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