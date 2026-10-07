Watch: HYBE Announces Plans For Weverse Con Festival India

For the first time ever, Weverse Con Festival is heading abroad!

On October 7, HYBE announced its plans for Weverse Con Festival India, which will mark the first time the event is being held outside of Korea.

Weverse Con India will be held in New Delhi over two days, from March 27 to 28, 2027.

According to HYBE, the artist lineup for the upcoming festival will be announced soon. Stay tuned for updates!

In the meantime, check out Weverse’s teaser video for the event below: