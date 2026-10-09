2 Twists And 2 Funny Moments From Episodes 3-4 Of 'Dive Into You'

With the timeline constantly changing and Yoon Ha Na, played by WJSN‘s Kim Ji Yeon (Bona), and Yoon Ha Ru (Jang Se Hyuk) getting deeper into their time-travel mess, “Dive into You” is proving that saving someone’s life can come with a whole lot of unexpected consequences. Episodes three and four bring a surprising twist to the murder mystery, a clever lottery scheme, and plenty of hilarious confusion as Jung Woo Jae (Park Seo Ham) finds himself falling for the “wrong” person.

Here are the biggest twists and funny moments from this week’s episodes!

Warning: spoilers ahead!

Twist: who exactly is the target?

After Yoon Ha Na and Yoon Ha Ru travel back to their high school days and save Woo Jae from the debt collectors in the previous episode, the timeline changes. In this new timeline, after the fight with the goons, Woo Jae not only leaves judo but also leaves his old life behind and goes into hiding. Hence, Yoon Ha Na and Yoon Ha Ru have no contact with him in the present day.

The award show night unfolds just as it did in the original timeline. However, instead of Jung Woo Jae, a different bodyguard accompanies Yoon Ha Na to the award show venue. Since the twins already know about the future murder attempt this time around, they devise a plan: Yoon Ha Na has to stay away from the green room, while Yoon Ha Ru will keep an eye on the location and catch the attacker on the spot. Once the attacker is handed over to the police, the twins can go look for Jung Woo Jae because, now that the timeline has changed, he must be alive somewhere.

However, the night’s events do not pan out as before. While Yoon Ha Na is monitoring the green room, a man dressed entirely in black and wearing a black helmet drops a flower bouquet outside her green room door. Yoon Ha Ru chases after him, thinking the man is the same attacker who killed Jung Woo Jae in the previous timeline. However, after he forcefully removes the man’s helmet, Yoon Ha Ru is shocked to discover that the man in black is none other than Woo Jae himself.

The even more shocking part of this entire scene is that while Yoon Ha Na is hugging Jung Woo Jae, finally seeing the love of her life alive in front of her, the same stalker from the previous timeline suddenly appears out of nowhere. With a knife in his hand, the attacker charges toward Yoon Ha Na, but just like before, Jung Woo Jae shields her and gets stabbed to death instead.

Another equally shocking detail is the way the attacker stabs Jung Woo Jae. He does not hesitate or look shocked after stabbing the wrong person. In fact, even after realizing that the person on the other end of his knife is Jung Woo Jae and not Yoon Ha Na, the attacker’s intensity does not die down. He continues stabbing Jung Woo Jae multiple times before running away.

This makes some viewers wonder whether the attacker ever planned to kill Yoon Ha Na at all, or whether his real target has always been Jung Woo Jae. And if so, what is the reason behind his animosity toward him?

The mystery is immediately resolved in the next episode. The killer is not a stalker of Yoon Ha Na, at least not in the original timeline. Instead, he is Jung Woo Jae’s rival from his judo days, who has wanted to kill him because he blames Woo Jae for forcing him to leave his career behind.

However, now that Yoon Ha Ru has changed the timeline and accidentally made Jung Woo Jae’s rival fall in love with him, how differently will the future unfold?

Funny moment: the twins’ fool proof plan to save Woo Jae from the loan shark

Episode three helps the audience understand the time-traveling aspect a bit more. It works like this: the camcorder has multiple videos saved inside, dating back to the 2010s. The first time the twins accidentally travel back in time, they go back to the date of the oldest video on the camcorder. The second time they try it, they go back to the date on which the second saved video was recorded. Basically, the videos work chronologically.

After realizing how the time travel mechanics work, Yoon Ha Ru devises the perfect plan to save Jung Woo Jae.

First, they need to find out who the attacker is, who Yoon Ha Ru believes is a trained judo player. Second, they need to help Jung Woo Jae get rid of his debt so he can pursue judo professionally. And the duo, while still not knowing who the attacker is, successfully accomplishes the second goal they set for themselves: getting rid of Jung Woo Jae’s debt in the smartest way possible!

Think about it for a minute. If you could go back into the past, what is the one thing you would do to ensure you could secure a large sum of money immediately? The answer is simple: the lottery. While you could invest in stocks or crypto, those are long-term plans. The most immediate way to get a huge amount of money would be to win the lottery.

Yoon Ha Ru checks the date of the third video on the camcorder, uses Saver — the in-story version of Naver — to look up the winning lottery numbers and buys dozens of lottery tickets. And just like that, Jung Woo Jae’s debt is gone!

The only unrealistic part about this entire ordeal is that the twins did not buy a few lottery tickets for themselves. That’s a missed opportunity to get rich quickly that no time traveler should ever overlook.

Funny moment: Woo Jae is falling for the “wrong” person

Even though the twins travel back and forth through time and change the timeline multiple times, one thing remains the same: Jung Woo Jae’s love for Yoon Ha Na. However, the soul-swapping is confusing him because he is suddenly feeling attracted to Yoon Ha Ru instead. This confusion makes episodes three and four some of the funniest episodes so far.

This time, when the twins travel back, they are only a few weeks away from the judo competition. But because their souls have been swapped, Yoon Ha Na has to practice judo to ensure that Yoon Ha Ru wins the medal, just as he did in the original timeline.

So, she starts training. And let’s just say the close proximity between Yoon Ha Na and Jung Woo Jae during judo practice makes him question his own sexuality. Every time he gets a little closer to Yoon Ha Na, whom he thinks is Yoon Ha Ru, his heartbeat goes haywire, and he cannot, for the life of him, understand why he is suddenly falling in love with Yoon Ha Ru.

At least these episodes confirm one thing: Jung Woo Jae is in love with Yoon Ha Na. Even when he feels attracted to Yoon Ha Ru, he keeps seeing Yoon Ha Na’s face, which proves that, on some level, he can sense that this Yoon Ha Ru is not the same Yoon Ha Ru he knows.

With that said, it would be great if the audience could see exactly what made Jung Woo Jae fall in love with Yoon Ha Na in the first place, to the point where he is willing to sacrifice his life for her over and over again.

Twist: Yoon Ha Ru’s career path has changed

When the twins first decide to intentionally travel back in time to save Jung Woo Jae, they do not consider how their actions might affect their own lives. In their minds, as long as they go back with all of their memories intact, they can take the necessary steps, improve Jung Woo Jae’s life, and get their friend back. However, fate has something entirely different planned for them.

In episode three, when the twins go back and follow Jung Woo Jae to the debt collector’s office, they end up getting into a fight with the goons. Even though Yoon Ha Na is in Yoon Ha Ru’s body, she does not know how to do judo and ends up falling down. One of the goons takes this as an opportunity to attack her knee.

This moment comes full circle during the judo competition in the next episode. While competing against Jung Woo Jae, Yoon Ha Na experiences sharp pain in her knee and, unlike in the original timeline, loses the match. The twins hope that her knee will eventually get better, but after they travel two years into the future, from 2011 to 2013, Yoon Ha Na calls Yoon Ha Ru with some bad news: Yoon Ha Ru has left judo.

From what we have seen so far, the twins cannot simply choose when to travel back in time. Their time travel appears to happen chronologically, meaning Yoon Ha Ru is now stuck working part-time at his parents’ restaurant.

This also raises the question of whether Yoon Ha Na will eventually lose her acting career as well. Could the series ultimately end with all three friends living a better life away from the spotlight, even if it means giving up the futures they originally had?

While the Yoon twins have managed to change several major events in Jung Woo Jae’s life, their efforts to keep him from leaving judo have clearly not worked. Despite everything they have done, Woo Jae has still followed the original timeline and walked away from the sport. Now, it seems the twins may have to come up with yet another plan to stop him from becoming a security guard. But with the timeline changing in unexpected ways every time they intervene, how exactly will they pull this off, and what other consequences will their actions bring? Only next week will tell.

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Javeria is a binge-watching specialist who loves devouring entire K-dramas in one sitting. Good screenwriting, beautiful cinematography, and a lack of clichés are the way to her heart. As a music fanatic, she listens to multiple artists across different genres and stans the self-producing idol group SEVENTEEN.

Currently watching: “A Love Other Than Yours” and “Dive into You.”

Looking forward to: “The Substitute,” “The Whimsical Return,” “Wednesday, Thursday, Friday,” and “Love in Disguise.”