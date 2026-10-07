Watch: Hong Seung Hee Is A Chaebol Heiress Convinced She's A Character In Jung Yong Hwa's Drama In 'Oh! My Guard' Teaser

Upcoming drama “Oh! My Guard” has released a new teaser!

“Oh! My Guard” is a romance drama that tells the unpredictable love story of Uhm Tae Bong (CNBLUE’s Jung Yong Hwa), an A-list actor with a fatal flaw, and Oh Hae Ra (Hong Seung Hee), a mysterious woman who believes she is Cha Hong Doo, the female lead of his drama.

The new teaser opens on chaebol heiress Oh Hae Ra before her accident, when she is still aware of she is. As Oh Hae Ra is a die-hard fan of Uhm Tae Bong, her room is filled with her favorite actor’s photos and merchandise. While watching one of his dramas, she says in voice-over, “I want to love [someone] in real life the way they do in dramas.”

Then, after getting hit by a car, Oh Hae Ra wakes up with all of her memories gone—and convinced that she is Cha Hong Doo, a character in one of Uhm Tae Bong’s dramas. Because Cha Hong Doo is a bodyguard who is skilled in combat, Oh Hae Ra leaps into action to protect Uhm Tae Bong, bursting onto his drama set to fight off anyone attempting to hurt him.

Initially, a confused Uhm Tae Bong asks Oh Hae Ra who she is, before soon finding out to his horror that she really believes she’s Cha Hong Doo. As Uhm Tae Bong struggles to adapt to Oh Hae Ra following him around everywhere, someone warns him that “the scariest thing in the world” is “kids who aren’t right in the head.”

Eventually, someone declares in voice-over, “For the time being, let’s play along with what that woman wants to believe.” Another person responds in disbelief, “Is this ‘The Truman Show’? You want us to shoot a drama for her?” The teaser ends with glimpses of a romance developing between Uhm Tae Bong and Oh Hae Ra as he says in confusion, “I, too, really have no idea why I’m acting like this.”

Check out the new teaser below!

누구…신데요?😯



사고 후 기억을 잃은 오해라,

눈 떠보니 자신이 드라마 속 여주인공?!

예측 불가한 그녀의 등장에 일상 초비상 걸린 엄태봉💦



💖드라마 [밑도 끝도 없이, 너다] 10월 24일 (토) 밤 10시 50분 첫 방송💖#밑도끝도없이너다 #OhMyGuard #정용화 #홍승희#lifetime #라이프타임 pic.twitter.com/KDOnSEoTRF — Lifetime (@LifetimeKorea) October 7, 2026

“Oh! My Guard” will premiere on October 24 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Jung Yong Hwa in “Sell Your Haunted House” on Viki below:

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And watch Hong Seung Hee in “The Moon” below:

Watch Now