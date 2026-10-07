Watch: Chae Soo Bin Is Puzzled By Kim Young Kwang's Lack Of Response To Her Touch In 'Take Charge Of My Heart' Preview

Netflix has shared a new sneak peek of its upcoming series “Take Charge of My Heart”!

Based on a web novel, “Take Charge of My Heart” is an electrifying romantic comedy about a man whose artificial heart is running out of battery and a woman with the unique power to recharge him. Kim Young Kwang stars as the cool and collected chaebol heir Baek Ho Rang, while Chae Soo Bin plays the lonely screenwriter Na Bo Bae.

After being struck by lightning as a child, Na Bo Bae has electrical currents running through her body that make it impossible for her to hold someone’s hand without shocking them. However, when she crosses paths with Baek Ho Rang, she discovers that he may be the only person immune to her electric touch.

In the newly released preview from the upcoming drama, Na Bo Bae wakes up in a private hospital room and is confused to find Baek Ho Rang also lying in a hospital bed a few feet away. After unsuccessfully trying to wake him up, Na Bo Bae cautiously tests whether she can touch Baek Ho Rang’s skin without giving him an electric shock.

When Baek Ho Rang doesn’t appear to respond to her touch at all, a hopeful Na Bo Bae begins to wonder whether this means she’s finally found a man she can actually date. But just as she’s examining his face from close up, Baek Ho Rang startles her by opening his eyes. When Baek Ho Rang starts to dial the police, Na Bo Bae hurriedly stops him and attempts to explain the situation, but he repeatedly insists that she get out of his room.

Watch the full preview below!

“Take Charge of My Heart” will premiere on October 9.

Watch Chae Soo Bin in the new 10th-anniversary special “Love in the Moonlight: Redrawn” on Viki below:

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And watch Kim Young Kwang in “Mission Possible” below:

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