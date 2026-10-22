5 Perfect Spooky K-Dramas To Watch On Halloween

There’s something about watching a spooky K-drama at night with the lights off that makes even the smallest creepy moment feel 10 times scarier. From restless ghosts and supernatural curses to dark mysteries and unsettling thrillers, these dramas know how to keep you on edge. If you’re in the mood for something a little darker this Halloween, here are some spooky K-dramas to add to your watch list.

“Hotel Del Luna” was a very highly anticipated K-drama as it starred two megastars, IU and Yeo Jin Goo. The series was also written by the Hong sisters, which gave viewers another reason to be excited, as they’ve written a lot of other successful K-dramas. “Hotel Del Luna” stars IU as Jang Man Wol, the CEO of a hotel that has ghosts as its guests. Yeo Jin Goo stars as Goo Chan Sung, an assistant manager who was promised to the hotel by his father.

“Hotel Del Luna” is the perfect mix of supernatural stories, romance, and creepy ghosts. Each episode follows a different ghost who arrives at the hotel with unfinished business, leading to some heartbreaking and sometimes creepy stories. At the center of it all is the complicated relationship between Man Wol and Chan Sung, which slowly develops as he becomes more involved in her past. With its eerie setting, ghosts, and beautifully emotional storylines, this is definitely one to add to your Halloween watch list.

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“Sell Your Haunted House” stars Jang Nara as Hong Ji Ah, an exorcist who has seen a lot in her life, and CNBLUE’s Jung Yong Hwa as Oh In Bum, a conman who doesn’t believe in ghosts. He pretends to be an exorcist in order to make some money and ends up meeting Ji Ah.

If haunted houses and exorcisms are your idea of a good Halloween watch, this K-drama is definitely worth checking out. There are plenty of creepy ghosts, unsettling possessions, and haunted homes throughout the series, but it also has some lighter moments thanks to the unlikely partnership between Ji Ah and In Bum. Their dynamic keeps the drama from feeling too dark while still delivering some genuinely creepy moments. It’s a great choice if you want something spooky with a little bit of comedy mixed in.

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Kong Hyo Jin plays Tae Gong Sil, a girl who barely gets enough sleep at night because she’s constantly being pestered by dead people who want her to do things for them. But when she meets Joo Joong Won (So Ji Sub), she finds out that she doesn’t see dead people when she touches him. The two embark on a weird relationship and somehow end up falling in love with each other.

This is a classic supernatural romance K-drama where the romance will win you over, but the emotional stories of the ghosts are what really make the series stand out. The ghosts are admittedly pretty freaky looking, and some might have you looking over your shoulder at times. But once you learn their stories and understand why they’re unable to move on, it’s hard not to become invested in them. It’s a perfect mix of creepy moments, heartfelt stories, and romance, making it a definite must-watch this Halloween season!

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4. “Squid Game”

The series that took the world by storm, “Squid Game” is a story about 456 participants who engage in a series of children’s games in hopes of winning 45.6 billion won (approximately $34 million). Lee Jung Jae, Park Hae Soo, Jung Ho Yeon, and Wi Ha Joon star in this drama about players who fight to the death in order to win the prize money.

“Squid Game” is a great one to revisit around Halloween because it takes something as innocent as childhood games and turns them into something incredibly dark. Between the creepy music, the giant doll, the bloodshed, and all the unexpected twists, there are definitely some moments that will make you uncomfortable. And if you’re still trying to figure out a Halloween costume, the green tracksuits and red jumpsuits are an easy way to recreate some of the show’s most recognizable looks.

“Happiness” stars Park Hyung Sik as Jung Yi Hyun, a detective, and Han Hyo Joo as Yoon Sae Bom, a tactical agent of the Gyeonggi Police Station. They were classmates in high school and end up in an apocalyptic situation where people are getting infected by a virus that turns them into zombie-like creatures. The two are fighting for their lives and for others.

If you’re looking for a K-drama that delivers both heart-pounding suspense and an emotional romance, this one has it all. From doe-eyed Park Hyung Sik yearning for Han Hyo Joo from the very first episode to the surprisingly quick-footed zombies trying to take over the streets of Seoul, there’s never a dull moment. Watching the two cling to each other and put their lives on the line to protect one another makes their relationship even more emotional, especially with everything happening around them. The romance, suspense, and gore make it a perfect K-drama to watch this Halloween.

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binahearts is a Korean-Canadian published author, content creator, and influencer whose ultimate biases are Song Joong Ki and BIGBANG, but has lately been seen obsessing over Hwang In Youp. Make sure you follow binahearts on IG as she journeys through her latest Korean crazes!