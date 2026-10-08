Watch: Kang Hoon And Cho Hyun Chul's New Drama “Happy Anding” Announces Premiere Date

tvN’s upcoming Friday-Saturday drama “Happy Anding” has shared a glimpse of its first script reading session!

“Happy Anding” is a coming-of-age drama about three comedians who have spent 10 years struggling as unknowns and, after encountering a mysterious woman, set out to find new futures for themselves.

The script reading brought together director Jung Ji Hyun, writer Ahn Ah Reum, and creator Yang Hee Seung, along with cast members including Kang Hoon, Cho Hyun Chul, Kim Jung Jin, Lee Yi Dam, Moon Hee, and Yoon Ga Yi.

Kang Hoon will play Kang Tae Gu, the leader of the unknown comedy trio Asura. Kang Tae Gu has spent 10 years as an unknown, driven by his passion for comedy and his sense of responsibility toward his fellow members. However, he faces a turning point in his career as a comedian after confronting the practical realities of the profession.

Cho Hyun Chul will play Kim Nam Il, a member of Asura. Kim Nam Il has been dating his girlfriend, Lee Na Yeon (Moon Hee), for 10 years and struggles between his dream of becoming a comedian and his long-term relationship.

Kim Jung Jin will play Han Jun Seo, the manager of Asura who has a strong frugal streak. Han Jun Seo is warm toward Kang Tae Gu and Kim Nam Il but does not easily open up to other people.

Lee Yi Dam will appear as Go Eun Young, an ardent fan of the comedy trio Asura. Go Eun Young has kept her distance from the world but undergoes a transformation after becoming entangled with Asura. Behind her quiet and passive personality, she hides an extraordinary devotion as a fan.

Moon Hee will play Kim Nam Il’s girlfriend, Lee Na Yeon, portraying their 10-year relationship. Lee Na Yeon has stable circumstances, including her family background, educational credentials and career, but is shaken by the opinions of those around her regarding her relationship with her long-time boyfriend, an unknown comedian.

Yoon Ga Yi will appear as Go Ji Young, Go Eun Young’s younger sister. Go Ji Young is a free-spirited character who differs from her sister in everything from personality to lifestyle.

The production team said, “‘Happy Anding’ is a story about young people navigating failures and setbacks together. The story of young people preparing for a new tomorrow in their own ways will offer a sense of relatable realism.”

Watch the behind-the-scenes video below!

“Happy Anding” will premiere November 6 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kang Hoon in “My Bias, My Boss” on Viki below:

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Also watch Lee Yi Dam in “The Queen Who Crowns” with subtitles on Viki:

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