Ryu Hye Young And Nam Yoon Su Face Unknown Danger In New Film “Killing Time”

The film “Killing Time” has unveiled new stills featuring Ryu Hye Young and Nam Yoon Su!

“Killing Time” is a thriller about an internet broadcasting crew called Killing Time that gains popularity with sensational content, only to face a tragic incident when one of its members dies during a live stream.

The stills capture Yoo Yeon Woo (Ryu Hye Young) and Joo Won (Nam Yoon Su) in full. In one still, Yeon Woo answers a phone call with an anxious expression while Joo Won monitors the situation through a monitor, raising questions about what has happened.

The tension continues in stills depicting the extreme circumstances the two find themselves in. Yeon Woo is hiding in a place untouched by light while Joo Won is injured and bound, revealing the precarious situations they face.

One still also shows the two sitting side by side, along with another still of Yeon Woo desperately running toward somewhere.

“Killing Time” will hit theaters in October 21. Stay tuned!

In the meantime, watch Ryu Hye Young in “Law and The City” below:

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And Nam Yoon Su in “Love in the Big City”:

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