Kim Yun Seok’s Final Shift Handover To Koo Kyo Hwan Takes A Dark Turn In New Film “White Blast”

The upcoming film “White Blast” has unveiled new stills featuring Kim Yun Seok and Koo Kyo Hwan!

“White Blast” is a mystery thriller film that follows the story of Gap Soo (Kim Yun Seok), a station master nearing retirement, and his newly appointed successor Hyun Taek (Koo Kyo Hwan), after they discover a mysterious body at a rural train station isolated by a heavy snowstorm.

The newly released stills feature a variety of scenes, from Gap Soo and Hyun Taek’s first meeting to the moment they discover a mysterious body during the handover.

In the photos, Gap Soo meets Hyun Taek, a new station employee who arrives through the heavy snow, as he prepares for his final shift at Seolo Station, which he has guarded throughout his career, and begins the handover.

In one still, Gap Soo holds a stack of documents and looks sharply at Hyun Taek.

In another, Hyun Taek carefully watches Gap Soo’s reaction as he hands over the walkie-talkie.

Gap Soo and Hyun Taek continue the handover on snow-covered tracks, cut off from the outside world and surrounded by an uneasy tension.

However, their quiet routine at Seolo Station is disrupted when they discover a mysterious body lying on the tracks.

Another still shows Inspector Choi (Park Soo Young), who has worked at the Seolo Police Substation for many years and grown close to Gap Soo, speaking with newly assigned Officer Yang (Roh Yoon Seo) with serious facial expressions. The still hints that an unsettling change is about to descend on Seolo Station.

“White Blast” will hit theaters in November. Stay tuned!

While you wait, watch Koo Kyo Hwan in “Once We Were Us”:

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Or watch Kim Yun Seok in “Escape from Mogadishu”:

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