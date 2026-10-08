Nam Ji Hyun And Kim Jae Yeong Rate Their Chemistry In New Drama 'Make Me Tingle'

Upcoming drama “Make Me Tingle” cast members Nam Ji Hyun and Kim Jae Yeong have dished on their chemistry!

“Make Me Tingle” is a chaotic romantic comedy starring Nam Ji Hyun as Gong Yeon Su, a woman who believes in love but has never truly figured out what it means for her, and Kim Jae Yeong as Dokgo Dal, a sex-toy startup CEO who opens up a whole new world for her.

The two actors expressed high satisfaction with their chemistry in the drama. Nam Ji Hyun gave her rapport with Kim Jae Yeong a score of “110 out of 100,” exceeding a perfect score.

Nam Ji Hyun remarked, “Kim Jae Yeong is fundamentally delicate, kind, warm-hearted, and tender,” adding, “While I tend to be the type who silently focuses on work on set, Kim Jae Yeong is someone who leads the atmosphere and brings out energy and laughter. I want to express my gratitude once again.”

Kim Jae Yeong also reciprocated by giving a score of “100.” He shared, “It was a great honor to work with Nam Ji Hyun again in ‘Make Me Tingle’ following our time in the drama ‘100 Days My Prince.'” He continued, “Nam Ji Hyun is an actor who is not only talented but also incredibly admirable in the sincerity she brings to her acting, so I was happy and enjoyed the experience of working together.”

Nam Ji Hyun explained the relationship between Gong Yeon Su and Dokgo Dal, stating, “Gong Yeon Su and Dokgo Dal have an unusually high number of clashes. Personally, I believe that the conversations between them drive the drama. Since their perspectives on the exact same events are sharply different, I paid close attention to clearly portraying the gap between their positions.”

She added, “The core of ‘Make Me Tingle’ lies in how they gradually melt into each other after such intense friction. That is why I tried my best to bring out the moments where they eventually come to understand one another, despite the arguments they have earlier on.”

Kim Jae Yeong characterized their relationship as “understanding differences.” Explaining the characters, he described Dokgo Dal as someone with an open-minded way of thinking who expresses his thoughts without hesitation, whereas Gong Yeon Su is a cautious person with clear standards and principles of her own.

He continued, “As these two polar opposites spend time together, they gradually begin to understand why the other thinks and acts the way they do, and through this, they both change in directions they hadn’t before.” He added, “I hope viewers watch to see the process of how Gong Yeon Su and Dokgo Dal come to understand each other and grow closer.”

“Make Me Tingle” will premiere on October 15 and will be available to watch on Viki.

Until then, watch Nam Ji Hyun and Kim Jae Yeong in “100 Days My Prince” below:

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