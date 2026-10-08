Lee Jun Hyuk, Seo Hyun Woo, And Oh Dae Hwan Share Key Points To Watch In The Final Episodes Of “The Ordinary Jackpot”

Lee Jun Hyuk, Seo Hyun Woo, and Oh Dae Hwan have shared key viewing points ahead of the finale of “The Ordinary Jackpot”!

Based on a webtoon, “The Ordinary Jackpot” follows Gong Eun Tae (Lee Jun Hyuk), an ordinary sales employee who wins the lottery jackpot. Though the prize—1.3 billion won (approximately $950,000)—isn’t quite enough to dramatically transform his life overnight, the experience ultimately inspires him to change himself instead. Rather than quit, he returns to work the very next day with a completely different outlook on life.

As the drama approaches its conclusion, the conflict between Sales Team 5, led by Gong Eun Tae, and Jung Sun Hyuk (Oh Dae Hwan), who has turned against them, continues through the final episodes.

Jung Sun Hyuk previously made a choice that turned him from a colleague of Gong Eun Tae and Sales Team 5 into an adversary, while a crisis was also foreshadowed for the entire Hongsung International. With the final two episodes approaching, the key question is what choices the members of Sales Team 5 will make as they balance their individual interests against the fate of their team.

Lee Jun Hyuk said, “It would be great if viewers could stay tuned to see what happens to Hongsung International and Sales Team 5 all the way to the end.” It remains to be seen what kind of conclusion awaits Gong Eun Tae, whose attitude toward life shifted after winning 1.3 billion won in the lottery, and how his journey will unfold alongside Sales Team 5.

Seo Hyun Woo, who plays Yang Joon Ho, previewed the final developments. He said, “A crisis is coming not only for Sales Team 5 but for the entire company, Hongsung International.”

He added, “Please watch to see what choices the characters make when faced with their own well-being and the fate of the team, and how they work through the situation,” raising questions about whether Sales Team 5 can remain a single team until the end.

Oh Dae Hwan highlighted the characters’ choices and futures as key points to watch, saying, “Please look forward to seeing what Jung Sun Hyuk’s tomorrow will look like.” He also mentioned the fate of Sales Team 5, including Gong Eun Tae, Yang Joon Ho, Park Ki Tae (Hong Jin Ki), Lee Ji Hye (Ha Yul Ri), and Jang Hyang Eun (Baek Yae In).

Episodes 9 and 10 of “The Ordinary Jackpot” will be released on October 8 at 6 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

Keep up with “The Ordinary Jackpot” here:

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