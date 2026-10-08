Update: Yoo Seung Ho And Lim Se Joo Revealed To Have Broken Up

Updated October 8 KST:

It has been revealed that Yoo Seung Ho and Lim Se Joo are no longer in a relationship.

In response to the previous dating reports, Lim Se Joo’s agency clarified that she and Yoo Seung Ho recently broke up after a six-year relationship.

Yoo Seung Ho’s agency additionally commented, “The two actors were previously in a romantic relationship but have broken up now. They currently have a good relationship as colleagues.”

Source (1) (2)

Original Article:

Yoo Seung Ho and Lim Se Joo have reportedly been in a romantic relationship for six years!

On October 8, a media outlet reported that Yoo Seung Ho and Lim Se Joo became a couple after first meeting through the tvN drama “Memorist,” which aired in March 2020.

According to the report, the two grew close based on their shared connection regarding acting after the drama concluded. They have reportedly been quietly nurturing their relationship for six years since they began dating.

Regarding the dating rumors, Yoo Seung Ho’s agency 333 stated that they are “currently checking the facts.”

Stay tuned for more updates!

Watch Yoo Seung Ho and Lim Se Joo in “Memorist” below:

Watch Now

Source (1) (2)