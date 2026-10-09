Park Sung Woong Commands The Battlefield As A Formidable General In “Sword & Silence”

The upcoming drama “Sword & Silence” has unveiled new stills featuring Park Sung Woong!

Directed by Kim Yeong Jo of “Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth,” “Sword & Silence” follows the tale of how the small kingdom of Silla overcame the stronger states of Goguryeo, Baekje, and the Tang dynasty of China to unify the Three Kingdoms.

Park Sung Woong plays Kim Yu Shin, Silla’s foremost general who steadfastly holds the battlefield despite countless crises. Usually, he has an easygoing personality and gets along comfortably with everyone regardless of rank or status, but the moment he puts on his armor, he transforms into a formidable soldier who moves forward with victory as his sole objective.

Together with Kim Pom Min (Lee Hyun Wook) and Kim Chun Chu (Kim Kang Woo), who are both his family and political allies, Kim Yu Shin pursues the monumental task of unifying the Three Kingdoms. Although the three sometimes exchange sharp opinions, they demonstrate their loyalty by stepping up for one another in moments of crisis and joining forces to restore a devastated world.

In the newly released stills, Kim Yu Shin displays both the dignity of a great general and his human side. Dressed in full armor, he exudes a steely gaze and unwavering determination, while in everyday clothes, he radiates warmth through his hearty laughter and gentle smile.

The production team said, “Actor Park Sung Woong is delivering a performance that makes it seem as though he has completely embodied the character of Kim Yu Shin, who possesses both dignity and humanity. Please look forward to the commanding performance he will deliver as Kim Yu Shin, spanning both the fiercely contested battlefield and everyday life.”

“Sword & Silence” is set to premiere on November 14 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Park Sung Woong in “Unlock My Boss” below:

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