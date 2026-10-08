LABOUM's Yujeong Announces Marriage With Heartfelt Letter

LABOUM’s Yujeong is tying the knot this coming winter!

On October 8, Yujeong announced the happy news by posting a photo of a handwritten letter on her social media.

In the letter, she wrote:

Hello, this is Yujeong 🙂

Back in September 2021, I left you a handwritten letter after wrapping up my seven-year contract and concluding my activities with “LABOUM,” and it’s already been five years since I last wrote to you like this.

How have you all been?

Five years have passed much more quickly than I expected.

Since 2022, I’ve been hosting “K-FORCE SPECIAL SHOW”—a program that feels like family to LABOUM—and have continued to foster precious bonds with our military personnel. I’ve also met listeners as a special radio DJ, released music, traveled extensively—something I didn’t get to do much in my 20s—and fulfilled my small dream of living on my own, taking time to learn how to live at a more leisurely pace.

As I accumulated these new experiences one by one, I was gradually making my life a little more solid and fulfilling. 🙂

And today, I have another piece of news I’d like to share with you.

This coming winter, I’m getting married.

I’ve met a wonderful partner whom I’ve decided to spend the rest of my life with, and we’re now preparing to walk through the years ahead together.

I had always thought of myself as someone who had lived life bravely and independently on my own, but I met someone who cherishes me like his own daughter, makes me feel every day just how loved I am, and gives me a sense of comfort and security whenever we’re together.

Over the past year, we have been slowly and carefully preparing for our marriage at our own pace, and now I’m happy to finally share this joyful news with all of you.

All this time, the sincere and warm words I heard from so many people, saying, “I hope you meet a good person and become even happier,” have stayed in my heart.

I think it was thanks to that support that I was able to find the courage to begin this new chapter of my life.

Just as you supported me when I was embarking on a new beginning five years ago, I would be truly grateful if you could once again support me as I begin this new chapter of my life.

I will continue to live diligently, just as I have until now, and I’ll do my best to come back to you as an even better version of myself. I hope you’ll continue to support me.

I hope you all stay healthy, and may your days be filled with happiness.

Thank you.