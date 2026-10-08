Genius Surgeon Kim Ji Won And Intern Kim Woo Seok's Unexpected First Meeting Unfolds At A Billiards Hall In “Doctor X”

“Doctor X” has unveiled stills capturing the tense first encounter between Kim Ji Won and Kim Woo Seok!

Based on the hit Japanese series of the same name, “Doctor X” is a medical noir drama starring Kim Ji Won as Gye Soo Jung, a genius surgeon who proves what it truly means to be a doctor through pure skill alone as she “operates” on a corruption-ridden establishment.

The newly released stills capture the first meeting between Gye Soo Jung and Park Tae Kyung (Kim Woo Seok). Park Tae Kyung is kneeling at a pool hall while supporting someone who has collapsed, when Gye Soo Jung suddenly appears and points a pool cue at him.

Her unexpected confrontation raises questions about what happened as Park Tae Kyung tends to the collapsed patient. Gye Soo Jung looks down at him with a fierce, commanding expression, while Park Tae Kyung stares back in surprise, creating a striking contrast between the two.

Why do Gye Soo Jung, who has no interest in anything beyond surgery, and Park Tae Kyung, an intern brimming with bright enthusiasm, cross paths at a pool hall? Attention is also focused on how their unexpected encounter will affect their lives at the hospital.

“Doctor X” will premiere on October 9 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim Ji Won in “Fight for My Way” on Viki below:

WATCH NOW

And watch Kim Woo Seok in “Military Prosecutor Doberman” below:

WATCH NOW

Source (1)