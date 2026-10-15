Win Signed Polaroids From LE SSERAFIM In Viki's 'Pass It On' Giveaway Event

Viki has officially joined forces with LE SSERAFIM for an exclusive giveaway that FEARNOT will not want to miss!

In celebration of Viki’s “Pass It On” brand campaign, five lucky fans will win the special prize of a signed polaroid signed by all five LE SSERAFIM members.

The contest is open until October 18, 2026 at 11:59 p.m. PDT.

Find out how to enter below!

Also watch the “Pass It On” campaign spot here:

Discover. Stream. Pass It On.



Your next obsession is waiting. From K-dramas to C-dramas and everything in between, discover what’s worth watching on @Viki, then pass it on 💙#VikiPassItOn #LE_SSERAFIM #Viki @le_sserafim pic.twitter.com/0Eqk4z3tXw — Soompi (@soompi) October 14, 2026

Discover what’s worth watching on Viki, then pass it on!