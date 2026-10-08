Watch: TWICE Introduces Official Characters TDOONGZ

TWICE has unveiled their official character designs!

On October 8, TWICE unveiled their official characters TDOONGZ. The announcement shares a link where fans can visit the “Dream Attic” to get to know TDOONGZ in depth.

The attic introduces the designs and personalities for each character and shares their names IMNABONG, YUBBUIBBUI, MOKURING, SHYAM SHYAM, PARKZYONI, MYODETTE, DUPNYANGEE, SONCHAETTY, and TZUKUMI.

Check out a video of TDOONGZ below!

Who’s your favorite TDOONGZ?

While waiting, watch Dahyun in “Love Me” below:

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