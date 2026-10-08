Seo Hyun Jin’s World Comes Crashing Down Amid A Downpour In “The Perfect Lie”

MBC’s upcoming drama “The Perfect Lie” has unveiled new stills featuring Seo Hyun Jin in character!

Helmed by “You and Everything Else” director Jo Young Min, “The Perfect Lie” is a psychological thriller in which a man and a woman give completely opposite accounts of the same memory, clashing fiercely in their search for the truth.

Yoo Yeon Seok plays Min Joon Ho, a man known for telling the truth. Min Joon Ho is a cardiac surgeon and a father raising his son alone following the death of his wife.

Seo Hyun Jin plays Kang Ji Sun, a woman who insists that her version of events is the truth. An elementary school librarian and teacher, Kang Ji Sun goes beyond simply listening to what others say, carefully examining the intentions behind their words.

After going on a first date with Min Joon Ho, Kang Ji Sun becomes entangled in an unexpected incident. As the two offer conflicting accounts of what happened, their disagreement escalates into a tense confrontation over the truth.

The newly released stills capture Kang Ji Sun amid a heavy downpour as she struggles with a whirlwind of emotions. As she steps outside without an umbrella, she appears overwhelmed by the situation unfolding around her.

In another still, she sits in the driver’s seat of a car, staring out at the rain while deep in thought. What has happened to Kang Ji Sun, and how will the incident affect her increasingly tense relationship with Min Joon Ho?

The production team commented, “Kang Ji Sun is a character who experiences a wide range of emotional changes. Seo Hyun Jin adds depth to the story by carefully adjusting the intensity of her performance according to the flow of the plot.”

They added, “Seo Hyun Jin’s immersion and energy on set were impressive. Please pay close attention to Kang Ji Sun’s emotional journey throughout the drama.”

“The Perfect Lie” will premiere on October 30 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Seo Hyun Jin and Yoo Yeon Seok in “Dr. Romantic” below:

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