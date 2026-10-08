Kang You Seok Is A Friendly Applicant Who Hides His Anxiety Behind A Smile In “Final Interview”

The upcoming film “Final Interview” has unveiled new stills featuring Kang You Seok!

“Final Interview” follows six applicants who make it to the final round of interviews at a global IT company amid an intensely competitive job market. After discovering mysterious envelopes containing exposés about each of them at the final interview venue, the six begin to suspect one another and find themselves locked in a tense psychological battle.

Kang You Seok plays Lee Hee Chan, a friendly and witty applicant. Lee Hee Chan is a natural mediator who uses his cheerful personality and easygoing charm to ease the awkward atmosphere in the interview room. Although he desperately wants to land the job, he hides his anxiety behind a smile and remains calm even when faced with the daunting task of choosing the one person who will ultimately be hired.

Kang You Seok brings out Lee Hee Chan’s approachable charm while subtly building his character’s unexpected transformation as the mysterious envelopes appear and one revelation after another comes to light, adding to the tension and immersion of the film.

Kang You Seok shared his affection for the character, saying, “I was drawn to the fact that the six characters, each with their own secrets, clash within the confined space of an interview room.” He added, “To portray the subtle feelings hidden beneath Hee Chan’s bright exterior, I discussed the character extensively with the director and my fellow actors while preparing for the role.”

Director Kim Jung Hoon also praised Kang You Seok’s performance, saying, “Kang You Seok has a unique ability to layer multiple emotions beneath his naturally likable energy. He conveys a great deal through his eyes alone and brings depth to Hee Chan’s complex inner world beneath his friendly exterior.”

“Final Interview” will hit theaters on November 4.

In the meantime, watch Kang You Seok in “Law and The City” below:

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