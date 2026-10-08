Seo Kang Jun’s Once-Warm Gaze Turns Cold Toward Ahn Eun Jin In “A Love Other Than Yours”

“A Love Other Than Yours” has unveiled a glimpse of the changed atmosphere between longtime couple Seo Kang Jun and Ahn Eun Jin!

KBS 2TV’s “A Love Other Than Yours” is a realistic romance drama that follows a couple in their 10th year of dating as they experience unexpected emotional changes in a relationship that once felt familiar.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, Namgoong Ho (Seo Kang Jun) learned the truth about what happened between Lee Mi Do (Ahn Eun Jin) and Han Tae Seung (Lee Joo Ahn) on the snowy night when Lee Mi Do had insisted that “nothing happened.” After 10 years of trusting each other, the unexpected revelation left Namgoong Ho deeply shaken.

Lee Mi Do has always been more than just a girlfriend to Namgoong Ho. When he was seven, she held his hand and ran away with him when loan sharks came after him. As a teenager, she cleared his name after his mother lied and shifted the blame onto him for her fraud. More recently, she protected him from loan sharks who showed up at his workplace. Having always been there to save him, Lee Mi Do is someone Namgoong Ho considers “the greatest hero in my life.”

However, the newly released stills show Namgoong Ho staring at Lee Mi Do with a cold, hardened expression, with his sense of betrayal evident in his eyes. Meanwhile, Lee Mi Do keeps her gaze lowered as she struggles with complicated emotions. In the preview for the upcoming episode, Namgoong Ho confronts her, saying, “You said nothing happened. You said there was nothing to worry about,” before asking, “How much more pitiful do you have to make me before you’re satisfied?,” revealing just how deeply he has been hurt.

After 10 years together, will Namgoong Ho and Lee Mi Do be able to overcome their broken trust and find their way back to each other, or will they head toward an inevitable breakup?

“A Love Other Than Yours” airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:20 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Ahn Eun Jin in “My Dearest” below:

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And check out Seo Kang Jun’s drama “Undercover High School”:

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