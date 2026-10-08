Ryu Seung Ryong, Park Hae Joon, And Ong Seong Wu’s Film “Cattle Run” Sets Release Date After 5 Years

The film “Cattle Run” has finally confirmed its theatrical release date five years after wrapping production in 2021!

A remake of Grímur Hákonarson’s film “Rams,” “Cattle Run” follows two estranged brothers who have not spoken a word to each other in 30 years. When a crisis strikes their village, the brothers put aside their differences to protect a calf named Jang Soo, whose birth seems almost fated amid the unfolding crisis.

Ryu Seung Ryong plays Man Soo, an older brother who is stoic only toward his younger brother.

Park Hae Joon plays Byung Soo, a younger brother who is prickly only toward his older brother.

Ong Seong Wu joins the cast as Jung Hoon, a rookie veterinarian newly assigned to Hoengsan County who finds himself caught between the two feuding brothers.

In the newly released stills, Man Soo gazes intently at the cows inside the barn. His serious yet gentle expression reflects his deep bond with the animals after years of running the Jung family ranch.

By contrast, Byung Soo looks noticeably prickly as he puts up a sign reading “The Original Jung Family,” seemingly all too conscious of his older brother.

Another still shows Jung Hoon sitting beside the calf with the bright expression of a rookie, hinting at the enthusiastic energy he will bring as a newly appointed veterinarian in Hoengsan County.

“Cattle Run” will hit theaters on December 2.

In the meantime, watch Ryu Seung Ryong in “Extreme Job” on Viki:

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And Ong Seong Wu in “Would You Like a Cup of Coffee?”:

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