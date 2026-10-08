Watch: “The Devil’s Plan Season 3” Reveals 16 Contestants For Its Strongest Lineup Yet

“The Devil’s Plan Season 3” has announced its strongest lineup yet!

On October 8, Netflix announced the lineup for “The Devil’s Plan Season 3,” featuring 16 contestants, including some of the biggest names in brain survival shows.

Helmed by PD Jung Jong Yeon of “The Genius,” “The Great Escape,” and “Girls’ High School Mystery Class,” “The Devil’s Plan” is a high-stakes survival game show where contestants from diverse backgrounds live together for seven days and compete in intense competition and mind-bending games to claim the title of the ultimate brain.

First up is Jang Dong Min, known as the “god of survival” after winning five consecutive survival competitions, including “The Genius: Black Garnet,” “The Genius: Grand Final,” “Society Game 2,” “Bloody Game 3,” and “Betting on Fact.”

Former professional gamer and now top professional poker player Hong Jin Ho also joins, along with KAIST graduate and “human calculator” Oh Hyun Min.

Previous “The Devil’s Plan” winners and players are also returning. Season 1 winner Ha Seok Jin, world-class poker player Kim Dong Jae, and Season 2 winner Jung Hyun Gyu will put their skills to the test once again.

Other contestants include rapper Xitsuh, who entered university at 16 and showcased his sharp analytical skills on “Bloody Game 2” and “Bloody Game 3,” and Yurisa, who has an IQ of 156 and ranks in the top 1% of Mensa. She won an Asian Ladies poker tournament just six months after taking up the game.

Super Junior’s Shindong, known for his sharp deduction skills on “The Great Escape,” Seoul National University Ph.D. Hyun Kyung Ryul, and Northwestern University graduate John Park will also join the battle of wits.

Rounding out the lineup are Jaejae of “Girls’ High School Mystery Class,” rapper Nucksal, Seoul National University graduate and star instructor Lee Do, multilingual singer-songwriter Stella Jang, and board game enthusiast Jung Won Young, a hidden powerhouse who has dominated various competitions.

Watch a teaser below:

Producer Jung Jong Yeon shared, “We’re returning with the strongest cast in the franchise’s history.” He added, “I hope viewers will look forward to seeing how the players making their survival-show debuts perform against a field packed with past winners.”

“The Devil’s Plan Season 3” will premiere globally on Netflix in the fourth quarter of this year.

In the meantime, watch Ha Seok Jin in his current drama “Love on the Menu”:

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