Watch: Jin Young, Cho Yi Hyun, And Hong Ye Ji Are Caught In A Tense Love Triangle In 'Summer Vacation' Teaser

Upcoming drama “Summer Vacation” has released a new teaser and character posters of its leads!

“Summer Vacation” is a teen romance drama starring Cho Yi Hyun as Kim Ha Yeon, an ordinary high school student who has a mysterious experience during her summer vacation before returning to reality. B1A4’s Jin Young stars as Jo Yu Gyeom, a boy the same age as her.

When Kim Ha Yeon, who has been longing to escape reality and become the main character of her own life, accompanies her father on a business trip to the village of Upo, she crosses paths with Jo Yu Gyeom, who has been living a monotonous life while feeling trapped by his traditional family’s strict rules.

The newly released character posters capture two moments when Kim Ha Yeon and Jo Yu Gyeom lock eyes in the village of Upo. The tagline hints at the lifelong consequences of their encounter, reading, “This summer, I met you as if by fate.”

Meanwhile, the accompanying teaser introduces conflict to their blossoming romance in the form of Jo Yu Gyeom’s girlfriend Sung Sae Ryung (Hong Ye Ji). The teaser begins with Kim Ha Yeon asking, “But if you had a girlfriend, why did you do that to me?” Jo Yu Gyeom retorts, “You’re the one who approached me first.”

After Jo Yu Gyeom warns Kim Ha Yeon, “Watch out for Sung Sae Ryung,” Sung Sae Ryung soon proves him right by threatening, “I’m going to kill you today.” She goes on to declare war by saying, “I’m going to take Jo Yu Gyeom away from you, no matter what.”

Even as a precarious love triangle forms between the three teenagers, Kim Ha Yeon refuses to give up on Jo Yu Gyeom, declaring, “I’m going to be the one to save Jo Yu Gyeom. And Jo Yu Gyeom will save me too.”

Check out the new teaser and posters below!

“Summer Vacation” will premiere on October 26.

In the meantime, watch Jin Young in the 10th-anniversary special “Love in the Moonlight: Redrawn” on Viki below:

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And watch Hong Ye Ji in “Missing Crown Prince” below:

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