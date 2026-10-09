Watch: Yoo Yeon Seok And Seo Hyun Jin Share Conflicting Accounts Of The Same Night In 'The Perfect Lie' Teaser

MBC’s upcoming drama “The Perfect Lie” has unveiled a new teaser!

Helmed by “You and Everything Else” director Jo Young Min, “The Perfect Lie” is a psychological thriller in which a man and a woman offer completely opposite accounts of the same memory, clashing fiercely in their search for the truth. Notably, the drama marks the reunion of Yoo Yeon Seok and Seo Hyun Jin, who starred together in the hit series “Dr. Romantic” 10 years ago.

The newly released teaser begins with glimpses of Kang Ji Sun (Seo Hyun Jin) and Min Joon Ho (Yoo Yeon Seok) on what appears to be a “perfect first date.” However, the mood soon takes a chilling turn as Kang Ji Sun says, “I can’t breathe.”

Seemingly trying to defend himself, Min Joon Ho insists, “It wasn’t an uncomfortable situation at all.” He goes on, “You’re trying to pin all the responsibility for an impulsive act on me alone.” Kang Ji Sun resolutely declares, “All of it is lies,” while Min Joon Ho asserts, “I’ve never lied.”

As the caption teases that one of these two people is lying, detective Lee Hwa Young (Ok Ja Yeon) remarks, “[They’re] definitely lying. A lie that is mixed subtly with the truth.” Later, Min Joon Ho demands, “What on earth do you want from me?” The teaser then ends with Kang Ji Sun cryptically saying, “I wanted to put everything back where it belonged, but…”

Check out the new teaser below!

“The Perfect Lie” will premiere on October 30 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Yoo Yeon Seok in “Phantom Lawyer” on Viki below:

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And watch Seo Hyun Jin in “Love Me” below:

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