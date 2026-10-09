Watch: Ahn Hyo Seop Is A Chef With A Mysterious Past In 'Final Table' Teaser

JTBC has released a new teaser for its upcoming drama “Final Table”!

“Final Table” is a drama that tells the story of talented Korean chefs from around the world who gather to compete in “The Table: K-Chef 2026,” a high-stakes cooking competition to determine the best Korean chef.

Ahn Hyo Seop stars as Kang Han, a talented and sought-after chef whose family background and upbringing remain shrouded in secrecy. Armed with impressive culinary skills honed while traveling around the world, Kang Han winds up becoming the head of Familia, a restaurant on the verge of closing.

The newly released teaser begins with glimpses of Kang Han’s hidden past: a house engulfed in flames and a young boy desperately crying out for his father. In the present, Kang Han stares down the camera with a cold expression, piquing curiosity as to what secrets lie buried in his past.

When Kang Han arrives in Korea, he is immediately questioned about his reasons for returning, along with his connection to Familia and his motives for joining the competition. Meanwhile, rival chef Cha Woo Jin (Chang Ryul) grabs Kang Han by the collar and warns, “I won’t let you get away with this.”

In spite of all the hostility he faces at every turn, Kang Han remains focused on his cooking. After tasting his food, Familia’s hall manager Choi Song Yi (Hong Hwa Yeon) enthuses, “I could feel the heart and sincerity of the person who made it.” The teaser ends with Kang Han declaring, “Cooking is about making food that can move people’s hearts.”

Check out the new teaser below!

“Final Table” will premiere on October 24 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Ahn Hyo Seop in “Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy” on Viki below:

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And watch Hong Hwa Yeon in “Filing for Love” below:

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