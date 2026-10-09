4 Reasons To Tune In To Today’s Premiere Of Kim Ji Won’s New Drama “Doctor X”

Kim Ji Won’s new drama “Doctor X” is finally premiering today!

Based on the hit Japanese series of the same name, “Doctor X” is a medical noir drama starring Kim Ji Won as Gye Soo Jung, a genius surgeon who proves what it truly means to be a doctor through pure skill alone as she “operates” on a corruption-ridden establishment.

Ahead of its premiere, here are four reasons to look forward to the drama!

1. Kim Ji Won’s Dramatic Transformation

Nicknamed the “crazy Gye [wordplay of the similarly sounding Korean word for “dog”] of the operating room,” Gye Soo Jung is a genius surgeon who takes on a corrupt medical cartel. While she exudes charisma and authority in the operating room, she also has a surprisingly clumsy and endearing side outside of it, along with a deeply layered backstory.

2. SBS’s Latest Cathartic Drama

“Doctor X” marks SBS’s first medical noir, joining the network’s lineup of cathartic, justice-driven dramas such as “Agent Kim Reactivated,” “Taxi Driver,” and “The Fiery Priest.” The drama promises the thrill of watching a hero take on corrupt powers.

A major highlight will be Gye Soo Jung’s unwavering determination to stand by her beliefs in the face of corrupt doctors who prioritize power over patients’ lives as well as her exceptional surgical skills.

3. Kim Ji Won and Lee Jung Eun’s Dynamic Chemistry

Viewers can look forward to the chemistry between Gye Soo Jung and Jang Hee Sook (Lee Jung Eun). Although the two are business partners, they share a deep bond forged through the wounds they have each endured. Their relationship offers a compelling portrayal of female solidarity across generations.

Producing director (PD) Lee Jung Rim shared, “There is a special sense of trust and comfort between the two actresses that goes beyond their acting.”

4. A Stellar Ensemble Cast

The drama also boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Son Hyun Joo as Boo Seung Kwon, the director of the corruption-ridden Guseo University Hospital, and Kim Woo Seok as Park Tae Kyung, a warmhearted and ambitious surgical intern, alongside a lineup of seasoned actors.

From the medical staff at Guseo University Hospital and the employees of Jang Hee Sook’s doctor staffing agency to the powerful figures surrounding the hospital, each character has their own beliefs and ambitions, adding depth and intrigue to the story.

Lee Jung Eun added, “There are various dynamics centered around Gye Soo Jung, both inside and outside the operating room. As the drama progresses, viewers will find themselves falling in love with each and every character.”

“Doctor X” premieres on October 9 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim Ji Won in “Fight for My Way” on Viki below:

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