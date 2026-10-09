3 Reasons To Add Kim Young Kwang And Chae Soo Bin’s Rom-Com “Take Charge Of My Heart” To Your Watchlist

Netflix’s new series “Take Charge of My Heart” is premiering today!

Based on a web novel, “Take Charge of My Heart” is an electrifying romantic comedy about a man whose artificial heart is running out of battery and a woman with the unique power to recharge him. Kim Young Kwang stars as the cool and collected chaebol heir Baek Ho Rang, while Chae Soo Bin plays the lonely screenwriter Na Bo Bae.

Ahead of its premiere, here are three reasons to look forward to the drama!

1. A Man With a Battery-Powered Heart Meets a Human Portable Charger

Kim Young Kwang plays Baek Ho Rang, an executive director at TS Resort who is on the verge of inheriting the family business. Despite his seemingly perfect life, he has an artificial heart that is running out of battery. Desperate to keep it functioning, he proposes a contract to Na Bo Bae (Chae Soo Bin), the only person capable of recharging him.

After being struck by lightning as a child, Na Bo Bae developed the ability to electrically shock people. However, Baek Ho Rang is the one person immune to her electrical powers. Their relationship begins as a mutually beneficial arrangement but gradually blossoms into something more romantic, making their evolving chemistry one of the drama’s key highlights.

Director Park Soo Won praised Kim Young Kwang, saying, “He has all the qualities of a romantic comedy lead. The swoon-worthy height difference, the sexiness of a mature man, and his unexpectedly adorable side—all of these qualities help bring the character of Baek Ho Rang to life.”

He also praised Chae Soo Bin, explaining, “She had to portray even her electrical abilities in an endearing way, and she has made Na Bo Bae such a lovable character.”

2. A Familiar K-Rom-Com With an Electrifying Twist

The series puts a fresh spin on familiar K-rom-com tropes by combining a contract relationship with the unconventional concepts of electrical powers and recharging an artificial heart.

Having struggled with romance because of her unusual abilities, Na Bo Bae finally meets Baek Ho Rang, the one person unaffected by them. Meanwhile, Baek Ho Rang proposes a “charging contract” to Na Bo Bae as he fights to survive and secure his place as the family’s successor. As the two grow closer out of necessity, unexpected feelings begin to develop, setting the stage for a heart-fluttering romance.

3. Love Rivals and a Stellar Cast

In addition to Kim Young Kwang and Chae Soo Bin, the drama features Cha Woo Min, Jung Jae Kwang, Shin Do Hyun, and more.

Cha Woo Min plays Ji Eun Ho, a top star who is also Na Bo Bae’s number one fan, setting the stage for a love triangle involving Baek Ho Rang and Na Bo Bae. Jung Jae Kwang plays Choi Do Yoon, Baek Ho Rang’s rival, while Shin Do Hyun takes on the role of Han Seol Hee, a planning director at Hanlim who has her sights set on Baek Ho Rang, adding another layer of tension to the story.

“Take Charge of My Heart” premieres on Netflix on October 9 at 5 p.m. KST.

Watch Chae Soo Bin in the new 10th-anniversary special “Love in the Moonlight: Redrawn”:

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And watch Kim Young Kwang in “Mission Possible” below:

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