Kim Ji Won Boldly Challenges Hospital Director On Her First Day At Work In “Doctor X”

Kim Ji Won will be causing an uproar on her very first day at work in “Doctor X”!

Based on the hit Japanese series of the same name, “Doctor X” is a medical noir drama starring Kim Ji Won as Gye Soo Jung, a genius surgeon who proves what it truly means to be a doctor through pure skill alone as she “operates” on a corruption-ridden establishment.

Kim Ji Won plays Gye Soo Jung, a freelance surgeon nicknamed the “crazy Gye [wordplay of the similarly sounding Korean word for “dog”] of the operating room” for her relentless obsession with surgery. Armed with surgical skills that are practically godlike, she takes on the corruption and malpractice at Guseo University Hospital as a “medical dark hero.”

In the newly released stills, Gye Soo Jung exudes an unmistakably defiant spirit as she sits with a rebellious posture among the doctors filling a conference hall, glaring straight ahead. Another still shows her suddenly stepping onto the podium in front of hundreds of watching doctors, leaving them stunned.

Unfazed by the hostile stares directed at her, Gye Soo Jung focuses all her attention on a patient’s medical chart. She then relentlessly picks apart the flaws in the hospital director’s explanation, refuting his claims point by point. The stark contrast between Gye Soo Jung’s sharp rebuttals and the furious hospital director creates an atmosphere filled with tension and satisfying moments of confrontation.

Will Gye Soo Jung, the freelance surgeon who has already managed to throw the hospital director off balance on her very first day, be able to navigate her new workplace without incident?

The production team commented, “Starting with the first episode, viewers can expect a whirlwind of Gye Soo Jung’s unconventional actions. Please look forward to seeing how the eventful career of Gye Soo Jung, the ‘crazy Gye’ of the operating room, unfolds after she challenges the director of Guseo University Hospital on her very first day, and witness the beginning of the major upheaval she will bring about.”

“Doctor X” premieres on October 9 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim Ji Won in “Fight for My Way” on Viki below:

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