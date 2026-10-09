Watch: Sung Hoon And Oh Se Young’s Unusual First Meeting Leads To Unexpected Sparks In “What A Boss Wants”

The upcoming drama “What a Boss Wants” has released its first teaser!

Based on a web novel of the same name, “What a Boss Wants” is a romance drama about Kwon Do Hyuk (Sung Hoon), a chaebol boss with zero sense of taste who sets out to find the woman whose voice he heard on an album, and Lee Eun Chae (Oh Se Young), the lead vocalist of an indie band who becomes the only variable in his otherwise perfect life.

The teaser opens with Kwon Do Hyuk being reprimanded by his father Kwon Tae Woong (Park Jung Hak), who tells him to stop obsessing over AI and focus on saving OYES Entertainment. The funeral wreaths lined up outside the company hint at its dire situation. Surrounded by floating lines of code, Kwon Do Hyuk declares, “I’ll have to create one myself. A celebrity who doesn’t cause trouble,” as he tries to save the struggling company with his AI expertise.

Meanwhile, Lee Eun Chae struggles with her everyday life as a telemarketer, enduring angry customers and a team leader who warns her to find another job if she keeps causing trouble. But outside work, she transforms into Soo, the bold lead vocalist of indie band India Red, sporting a red dress, striking makeup, and a red wig.

Their first encounter is just as unconventional. Kwon Do Hyuk immediately realizes that Lee Eun Chae is posing as a doctor when he meets her wearing a medical coat bearing his friend Seo Jin Woo’s (Lee Choong Joo) name.

Later, Kwon Do Hyuk discovers Soo on an India Red album cover and is stunned. “What I created actually exists?” he exclaims before heading to one of the band’s performances.

After chasing Soo as she hurriedly leaves the venue, Kwon Do Hyuk encounters Lee Eun Chae in her everyday appearance. Suspicious, she asks, “Did you follow Soo here? Are you a stalker?” When he spots the red dress sticking out of her bag, he begins to question her identity, wondering, “Lee Eun Chae, who are you, really?”

Kwon Do Hyuk eventually presents Lee Eun Chae with a contract, declaring, “The term is three months.” Their arrangement brings them closer, leading to a series of heart-fluttering moments. When Lee Eun Chae presses her ear against Kwon Do Hyuk’s door, she accidentally falls into his arms as the door suddenly opens. Confused by his own unexpected feelings, Kwon Do Hyuk wonders, “Why is my heart racing?”

Watch the teaser here:

“What a Boss Wants” will premiere on November 11 at 10:20 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Sung Hoon’s “Perfect Marriage Revenge” on Viki:

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And watch Oh Se Young in “The Judge Returns”:

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