Watch: Kim Kang Woo Refuses To Die Before Unifying The Three Kingdoms In “Sword & Silence”

“Sword & Silence” has unveiled a new character teaser featuring Kim Kang Woo!

Directed by Kim Yeong Jo of “Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth,” “Sword & Silence” follows the tale of how the small kingdom of Silla overcame the stronger states of Goguryeo, Baekje, and the Tang dynasty of China to unify the Three Kingdoms.

The new teaser opens with scenes of people killed or left homeless by a devastating war. As Kim Chun Chu looks upon their suffering, his eyes reflect both deep sorrow and a firm resolve to protect Silla.

However, the reality he faces is harsh. Noblemen condemn him, declaring, “Kim Chun Chu himself is the source of Silla’s turmoil,” while others call for his execution. The teaser also shows him collapsing after being struck by an arrow. Despite his suffering, he declares with fierce determination, “I cannot die now,” hinting at the dangers he must overcome.

Even with his life on the line, Kim Chun Chu refuses to back down. He crosses the sea to begin diplomatic negotiations, declaring, “I will save Silla through this agreement.” His decision to rely on diplomacy and political strategy, rather than military strength alone, raises curiosity about his next move.

Near the end of the teaser, Kim Chun Chu makes a bold declaration: “From this moment on, my dream will be the unification of the Three Kingdoms.”

Watch the teaser below:

“Sword & Silence” is set to premiere on November 14 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim Kang Woo in “The Old Woman With the Knife” below:

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