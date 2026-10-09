Watch: Cho Chan Hyun And Yoo Dohyun’s Lives Become Entwined Through Music In New BL Drama “The Sound Of Sugar Cubes”

Wavve’s new BL drama “The Sound of Sugar Cubes” has unveiled a new poster and teaser!

Based on the popular BL web novel of the same name, “The Sound of Sugar Cubes” follows Han Yul, who has been living in hiding after giving up singing due to past trauma. His life begins to change when he meets composer Lee Won and starts making music again.

Cho Chan Hyun will play Lee Won, a composer who gives off a dangerous air and is difficult to read. After suggesting that Han Yul start singing again, Lee Won gradually becomes deeply involved in his life.

Yoo Dohyun, a former member of the boy group MIRAE, will star as Han Yul. Known for his strong vocal skills, Yoo Dohyun will make his acting debut through the drama. Han Yul is a man who gave up singing and went into hiding after a painful event in his past. After meeting Lee Won, he returns to music, confronts the past he has long avoided, and gradually opens his heart.

The new poster and teaser hint at the mysterious past connection between Lee Won and Han Yul.

The poster features Lee Won and Han Yul alongside the tagline, “Sing of me with your voice again.”

The teaser hints at a mysterious connection between the two that dates back years. When Han Yul introduces himself as Lee Soo Yeon, Lee Won remarks, “So that’s why I couldn’t find you. I’ve been looking for you for so long.”

Lee Won then asks Han Yul to audition for a singing competition, making a cryptic remark: “It’s the only chance to help your friend reclaim his song. Are you going to run away again without doing anything this time?”

The scene then cuts to a flashback of Han Yul in his school uniform, anxiously hiding behind a door as he watches another student get beaten up and collapse. What happened in Han Yul’s past, and why did it lead him to give up singing?

Watch the teaser below:

“The Sound of Sugar Cubes” is set to premiere on Wavve on October 23.

In the meantime, watch Cho Chan Hyun in “Seasons of Blossom” on Viki:

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