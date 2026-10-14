6 K-Pop Idols Who Are Known For Their Non Mainstream Style

Fashion is totally subjective. While mainstream fashion trends definitely have their merits, they’re not for everyone! These six idols also stray away from the mainstream and wear outfits that show off their very own style. If you’re looking for inspiration or are just curious, here are six stars to keep your eye on!

Someone who’s always made a statement both in her fashion and her music, i-dle’s Soyeon is a total queen! With a unique haircut that matches her gritty, edgy style, everything looks cool on her. Black outfits with chunky metal hardware are a frequent feature on her Instagram—while she can rock a girly look too, it’s clear that punk is her true style!

2. Kep1er’s Hikaru

The mastery of fashion shown in Hikaru’s outfits comes from her ability to mix classic feminine pieces with grungier aspects—the effect catches your attention immediately! Ripped denim and thick-soled boots paired with a few ruffles or delicate jewelry make for unique combinations you won’t see anywhere else. She really makes fashion her own!

3. IVE’s Rei

Alternative style doesn’t just have to mean all-black outfits and fishnet tights. IVE’s Rei curates her looks in a way that’s uniquely her! While she has dabbled in a lot of sub-genres over the years, recently a lot of looks have a vintage, old-school glamour style you just don’t see much of these days. It’s not for everyone, but she makes it look amazing!

“Doing too much” is a line said by those who just don’t understand fashion, and Ningning proves it! aespa’s alternative style as a group is certainly memorable, but the femme-fatale looks coming from Ningning as of late are outstanding. With sharp makeup, meticulously-styled hair, and fabulous dresses, every look is a fashion tour-de-force.

5. STAYC’s Sieun

STAYC’s Sieun is a girly girl through and through! With ruffles on ruffles, ribbons and bows, and sparkly jewelry, everything about her look is so sweet it’ll give you cavities. It’s definitely not a mainstream style, but Sieun’s taste fits her perfectly. Every outfit makes you want to stop and stare because she pays attention to every single detail, from head to toe!

6. TWICE’s Chaeyoung

Fashion is an art, and never is that more clear than when you’re looking at Chaeyoung’s outfits! This TWICE member isn’t afraid of out-there pairings and avant-garde styles that others might not be brave enough to wear. Her secret? More is more! Mixing patterns, silhouettes, and layers creates a statement look that grabs your attention immediately. The best part is that she rocks it!