6 K-Pop Tracks From Solo Acts To Add To Your Playlist This Fall

While there are tons of amazing K-pop tracks coming out every season, songs from K-pop groups tend to get the most hype, meaning that some incredible solo releases go under the radar! We’re here to solve that problem with a list of K-pop solo releases you should definitely listen to this fall. You might just find a new favorite!

1. BLACKPINK’s Rosé – “new trick”

A peppy pop-rock track reminiscent of the 2010s, “new trick” by BLACKPINK’s Rosé is all the energy you need to get your day going right. It has a bumping drum line to set the rhythm, and the guitar line perfectly accompanies Rosé’s vocals. It’s not a sub-genre she often sings, but she did it perfectly. The result is a song that will lift your mood without fail!

TXT has dabbled in a lot of genres, but there’s something about this funky track that suits Yeonjun really well. From the understated guitar line that introduces “Ice Cream,” you can already tell that this one is something different! If you’re a fan of an edgier sound with your K-pop music but don’t like anything too overwhelming, this one is the perfect pick.

You can always feel the emotion behind IU’s music, and her recent release “Unknown Planet” is no exception! With a hypnotic electronic track that really builds the anticipation towards the chorus, her vocals shine bright. This song is hard to explain until you listen to it — there’s just a vibe to it that keeps you hooked. Once this one goes on your playlist, it’s sure to stick around!

4. EVAN – “Ride or Die”

With an electric guitar and fast-paced drum line, you might expect this song to be a straight-laced K-pop rock track. However, “Ride or Die” from EVAN quickly subverts expectations with a heavily-synthesized melody line that sounds a lot like the hyperpop-influenced songs of the summer! With the soul of a pop-rock song and an ultra-modern melody, there’s a lot to love.

If everything you’ve heard so far has been too busy for your tastes, “Good Goodbye” by MAMAMOO’s Hwasa might be perfect! It features a stunningly simple verse that builds into a chorus that makes you want to sing along every time. This is one that you can throw on no matter what the situation. Rain or shine, this song is the perfect soundtrack to your day!

A bouncy house track and lilting, sultry vocals — yep, it’s none other than a Taemin instant classic! “FLOAT” takes advantage of Taemin’s best vocal qualities, and the resulting song feels dreamy and light without disappearing completely. This song is ideal for when you’re reading or studying since it’s not too distracting. Fall is back-to-school season, so this is the perfect pick!