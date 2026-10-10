Kim Ji Won's 'Doctor X' Kicks Off On Highest Premiere Ratings Of Any Miniseries In 2026

Just one episode into its run, viewership ratings for SBS’s “Doctor X” have already entered the double digits!

On October 9, Kim Ji Won’s new medical noir drama “Doctor X” kicked off on the highest premiere ratings of any miniseries in 2026.

According to Nielsen Korea, the first episode of the new series scored an average nationwide rating of 11.4 percent, making it the most-watched show of any kind to air on Friday.

Based on the hit Japanese series of the same name, “Doctor X” stars Kim Ji Won as Gye Soo Jung, a genius surgeon who proves what it truly means to be a doctor through pure skill alone as she “operates” on a corruption-ridden establishment.

Congratulations to the drama’s cast and crew!

Watch Kim Ji Won in “Fight for My Way” on Viki below:

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